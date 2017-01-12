Lloyds tech problems run to second day

Confusion reigns among customers of Lloyds Banking Group as the UK institution says it can offer no timescale for the resolution of intermittent tech issues that have knocked out mobile and online banking for a second day running.

.@AskLloydsBank no access to my online account for 2 days now and no updates? When will this service be restored please? #onlinebanking — Susanne (@chattergirl_soo) January 12, 2017

@edwardnoweddie Hi, I'm SO. We're unable to provide a timescale, sorry. Please be assured that we're working to resolve these issues ASAP. — Lloyds Bank (@AskLloydsBank) January 12, 2017

The ongoing problems, which first emerged on Wednesday, have caused frustration among customers after the bank initially promised that it had squashed the bugs and normal service had been restored.The reassurances fell on deaf ears, however, as customers continued to be locked out on Thursday morning.Lloyds has apologised to customers for the blackout, but has yet to give any explanation for the problems, nor given a timescale for recovering service levels.