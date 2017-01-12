 
11 April 2017
Lloyds tech problems run to second day

12 January 2017

Confusion reigns among customers of Lloyds Banking Group as the UK institution says it can offer no timescale for the resolution of intermittent tech issues that have knocked out mobile and online banking for a second day running.

The ongoing problems, which first emerged on Wednesday, have caused frustration among customers after the bank initially promised that it had squashed the bugs and normal service had been restored.

The reassurances fell on deaf ears, however, as customers continued to be locked out on Thursday morning.
Lloyds has apologised to customers for the blackout, but has yet to give any explanation for the problems, nor given a timescale for recovering service levels.
Hitesh Thakkar
Hitesh Thakkar - FIS Payments Software and Services India - India | 12 January, 2017, 14:06

Surprised as well as confused - Bank must have applied some software patches to fix bugs, put some enhancements which could have created glitches.

Is the issue so serious and unpredicatable that, Roll back plan has also back fired ?? If it is so, then it's dangerous to keep money with such setup.

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 12 January, 2017, 18:04

@HiteshThakkar + 1. LOL "it's dangerous to keep money with such setup.":)

