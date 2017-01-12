Lloyds tech problems run to second day
12 January 2017 | 5633 views | 2
Confusion reigns among customers of Lloyds Banking Group as the UK institution says it can offer no timescale for the resolution of intermittent tech issues that have knocked out mobile and online banking for a second day running.
The ongoing problems, which first emerged on Wednesday, have caused frustration among customers after the bank initially promised that it had squashed the bugs and normal service had been restored.
The reassurances fell on deaf ears, however, as customers continued to be locked out on Thursday morning.
Lloyds has apologised to customers for the blackout, but has yet to give any explanation for the problems, nor given a timescale for recovering service levels.