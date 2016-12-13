Former Barclays' chief Jenkins joins board of bitcoin wallet startup Blockchain
Fresh from launching his own fintech startup, 10x Future Technologies, former Barclays Bank chief Antony Jenkins is extending his interests in the broader non-bank ecosystem by joining the board of digital currency outfit Blockchain.
Ousted from Barclays in July last year, Jenkins has become a passionate advocate of the need for radical tech-driven change in traditional banking practices. He made his first move into the fintech sector in August, joining non-bank foreign exchange firm Currencies Direct as non-executive chairman.
This was followed in October by the launch of 10x Future Technologies, a cloud-based plug-and-play platform that promises to knit together the disparate legacy systems of incumbent banks to provide new insights on customer data and more responsive products.
In Blockchain, Jenkins is joining a UK-based bitcoin wallet startup coming off the back of a strong year, doubling the number of wallets provided to over 10M, and handling over 150,000 transactions a day around the world - up from a few thousand a day only a few years ago.
“Blockchain technology has the potential to reinvent the way we use money and contribute to a finance system that’s high quality, low cost, secure, fair and transparent,” says Jenkins. “I am proud to join a company playing a pivotal role in ushering in a new era.”