11 April 2017
Former Barclays' chief Jenkins joins board of bitcoin wallet startup Blockchain

13 December 2016  |  12921 views  |  0 Bitcoin

Fresh from launching his own fintech startup, 10x Future Technologies, former Barclays Bank chief Antony Jenkins is extending his interests in the broader non-bank ecosystem by joining the board of digital currency outfit Blockchain.

Ousted from Barclays in July last year, Jenkins has become a passionate advocate of the need for radical tech-driven change in traditional banking practices. He made his first move into the fintech sector in August, joining non-bank foreign exchange firm Currencies Direct as non-executive chairman.

This was followed in October by the launch of 10x Future Technologies, a cloud-based plug-and-play platform that promises to knit together the disparate legacy systems of incumbent banks to provide new insights on customer data and more responsive products.

In Blockchain, Jenkins is joining a UK-based bitcoin wallet startup coming off the back of a strong year, doubling the number of wallets provided to over 10M, and handling over 150,000 transactions a day around the world - up from a few thousand a day only a few years ago.

“Blockchain technology has the potential to reinvent the way we use money and contribute to a finance system that’s high quality, low cost, secure, fair and transparent,” says Jenkins. “I am proud to join a company playing a pivotal role in ushering in a new era.”
