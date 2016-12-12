 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

Millions of Europeans locked out of formal banking system - MasterCard

12 December 2016  |  9034 views  |  1 Blurr Business People Walking

Financial exclusion is not just a problem for the developing world according to a study by MasterCard, which estimates that more than 138 million Europeans are cut off from the formal banking sector.

Challenging common perceptions, Mastercard says that a third of those without a bank account or payment card in Europe are employed, while 35% are in the tech-toting millennial age bracket.

Ann Cairns, president international for MasterCard, say: “For many people the concept of exclusion is often seen as a developing markets problem but today’s report shows clearly that this is as much of a problem in the perceived developed markets of Europe as it is around the world. That the tools and technology are readily available to those who are in need of inclusion demonstrates that this is a solvable problem and one that partnership, education and innovation can easily solve.”

The research suggests the main reasons behind the absence of a full bank account or banking services are a lack of knowledge, and mistrust of the banking sector. A fifth (20%) do not want a bank account at all and a further 10% say they do not trust banks with their money.

While EU and national legislation focuses on mandates for banks to provide basic bank accounts, Cairns argues that the road to financial inclusion is a digital one.

"Together with innovation and education, digital prepaid solutions and electronic payments can help to bridge gap between technology and financial services," she says. "By tapping into the rapid rise in technology, we can develop new solutions to ensure everyone in Europe has access to the financial system."
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGCARDSMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTS

Comments: (1)

Bo Harald
Bo Harald - ZEF and Real Time Economy Program - Helsinki region | 13 December, 2016, 09:55

In a modern society everyone must have the right to a bank account. And all salaries, pensions and social benefits should only be paid into accounts. Slim chance to get any grip on the cash-based grey economy without this.

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

UK banks accuse challengers for not offering fee-free accounts

UK banks accuse challengers for not offering fee-free accounts

21 July 2016  |  6144 views  |  4 comments | 10 tweets | 9 linkedin
UK banks tap the unbanked with basic bank accounts

UK banks tap the unbanked with basic bank accounts

04 January 2016  |  7725 views  |  4 comments | 18 tweets | 7 linkedin
World Bank reports big drop in numbers of unbanked

World Bank reports big drop in numbers of unbanked

16 April 2015  |  9258 views  |  10 comments | 39 tweets | 24 linkedin
Citi looks to tech and non-profits to drive financial inclusion; Gates talks bitcoin and biometrics

Citi looks to tech and non-profits to drive financial inclusion; Gates talks bitcoin and biometrics

03 October 2014  |  11145 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 4 linkedin
AmEx pushes tech to bank the unbanked

AmEx pushes tech to bank the unbanked

10 March 2014  |  13441 views  |  3 comments | 37 tweets | 24 linkedin
Unbanked hungry for mobile money - study

Unbanked hungry for mobile money - study

23 October 2012  |  11458 views  |  0 comments | 16 tweets | 14 linkedin
75% of world's poor unbanked but mobile phones revolutionising access

75% of world's poor unbanked but mobile phones revolutionising access

20 April 2012  |  10270 views  |  1 comments
Visa targets unbanked with mobile pre-paid account

Visa targets unbanked with mobile pre-paid account

17 November 2011  |  8751 views  |  0 comments
More news »

Related company news

MasterCard - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8744 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter