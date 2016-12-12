 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Find out more
» View all news Next story »

Tesco Bank left itself vulnerable to fraud by using sequential card numbers - FT

12 December 2016  |  8722 views  |  3 Credit card

Tesco Bank may have left itself open to fraud by issuing debit cards with sequential numbers, according to a report by the FT.

Criminals last month drained £2.5 million from 9000 current accounts at the supermarket chain's banking operations in a hack that was described by Tesco Bank CEO Benny Higgins as "a systematic, sophisticated attack", and billed as "unprecedented in the UK" by the country's banking watchdog.

According to the FT, in the month since the Tesco Bank breach, the Financial Conduct Authority has contacted several British lenders to check if they too are using a sequential numbering scheme for their cards.

Researchers at Newcastle University earlier this month published a study which demonstrated how criminals could have speared the bank's defences by automatically and systematically generating different variations of the card security data and firing it at multiple websites.

Because the Visa card system does not detect multiple invalid payment requests on the same card from different websites, unlimited guesses can be made to find the correct expiry date and CVV code.

In a reply to an FT query, Tesco Bank refused to confirm or deny the report. “As this remains an ongoing investigation, we will not comment on specific questions regarding the incident," says the bank. "However, we will confirm that our first priority was, and remains, to ensure that our customers’ accounts are safe and secure, and that we communicate with our customers immediately and transparently.”
ChannelsPAYMENTSCARDSSECURITY

Comments: (3)

Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 12 December, 2016, 17:46

How's this possible? I thought V/MC rules require card numbers to be compliant with MOD 10 / Luhn algorithm, which ensures that they won't be sequential?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
A Finextra member
A Finextra member | 13 December, 2016, 13:44

That is the point. All cards follow the Luhn algorithm, if you know that then the sequence of the cards can remain sequential. It doesn't mean literally increment by 1, rather what is the next valid number following the Luhn algorithm.

Even not being sequential doesnt solve the issue at all. If you are able to keep "pinging cards" with bots, then all you are doing is making the process longer, but you can still just guess card details.

Serious fault with the issuer to be fair in responding to x number of invalid requests. 

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Ketharaman Swaminathan
Ketharaman Swaminathan - GTM360 Marketing Solutions - Pune | 13 December, 2016, 17:40

@AFinextraMember:

TY for your clarification. I assumed sequential meant incremented by 1.

Any idea why FCA would need to contact British lenders to see "if they too are using a sequential numbering scheme for their cards"? Since they must all be generating their numbers using some algorithm, isn't it obvious that they're indeed using a sequential numbering scheme?

Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 thumb ups! (Log in to thumb up)
Report
Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Guesswork alone can crack Visa card security - Newcastle University

Guesswork alone can crack Visa card security - Newcastle University

05 December 2016  |  9946 views  |  12 comments | 16 tweets | 27 linkedin
Cloned card cash-out operation touted as possible Tesco Bank breach explanation

Cloned card cash-out operation touted as possible Tesco Bank breach explanation

17 November 2016  |  7481 views  |  3 comments | 6 tweets | 13 linkedin
Tesco Bank fraudsters drained &#163;2.5 million from customer accounts

Tesco Bank fraudsters drained £2.5 million from customer accounts

09 November 2016  |  6960 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 17 linkedin
Tesco Bank halts transactions after money disappears from customer accounts

Tesco Bank halts transactions after money disappears from customer accounts

07 November 2016  |  13370 views  |  7 comments | 25 tweets | 43 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Tesco Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8744 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter