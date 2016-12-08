 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Loyalty wallet Bink secures £2 million in new funding

08 December 2016  |  6356 views  |  0 Hungarian mobile wallet

Digital loyalty startup Bink has secured £2 million in financing from angel investors, bringing total funding to over £10 million.

Launched in the UK in October, Bink's app links consumers' payment cards to merchant loyalty schemes.

The company has already secured deals with major retailer chains Avios, PizzaExpress, Virgin Atlantic, Arcadia Group, River Island and Morrisons, who are able to tap in to consumer spending patterns and target users with relevant offers using the startup's digital marketing platform.

Greg Gormley, co-founder of Bink comments on the funding: “Right now, loyalty systems are not making the most of the opportunity. We’ve all been in the situation - at the checkout we reach for our wallets or purses and find that we have forgotten the appropriate loyalty card - that’s points and ultimately rewards down the drain. Retailers need to be making it easier for their customers to earn their deserved rewards and Bink lets them do exactly that - to never miss out again.”

The company recently appointed Bob Wigley (former chair of Merrill Lynch Emea) as chairman and Visa Europe head Steve perry as a non-executive.
ChannelsPAYMENTSSTART UPSRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINECARDS
KeywordsEFTPOS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

ING and KBC create unified payments and loyalty platform in Belgium

06 July 2016  |  6138 views  |  0 comments | 5 tweets | 14 linkedin
Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

Samsung Pay adds loyalty cards in the US

18 May 2016  |  6497 views  |  1 comments | 18 tweets | 8 linkedin
MasterCard bids to develop tech spec for mobile loyalty integration

MasterCard bids to develop tech spec for mobile loyalty integration

17 November 2015  |  9176 views  |  1 comments | 20 tweets | 22 linkedin
ING acquires 12-person loyalty startup Qustomer; opens Innovation Studio

ING acquires 12-person loyalty startup Qustomer; opens Innovation Studio

09 September 2015  |  10261 views  |  0 comments | 20 tweets | 14 linkedin
Vodafone lets customers store loyalty cards in mobile wallet

Vodafone lets customers store loyalty cards in mobile wallet

09 May 2014  |  10358 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
Birdback launches card-linked offers platform

Birdback launches card-linked offers platform

10 April 2014  |  5166 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 4 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8745 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8312 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6605 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter