Barclays integrates online banking and investing accounts

Barclays has launched a new online direct investing service designed to help customers create a personalised financial plan and work towards their goals with the support of a range of tools and content.

The service will enable customers to see their investments, savings and current accounts through a single log-in with the aim of enabling users, "whatever their investing experience", to achieve their financial goals.



It will mark the end of a thirty-year run for the Barclays Stockbrokers brand, which will move to the new online investing site next year to welcome a broader range of customers beyond its current elitist clientele.



Open initially to Barclays’ customers - with non-Barclays customers able to open an account in 2017 - the service has no minimum investment amount and offers a transparent pricing structure.



However, guidance and an 'are you ready to invest?' tool are provided to ensure users consider whether a stock market investment is right for them before they commit any money.



Clare Francis, savings and investments director at Barclays, says: “Factors such as longer life expectancy, spiraling house prices and high university costs mean it’s more important than ever for people to plan for their future financial security - yet we know many are not saving enough to meet these goals.



“There are a number of reasons for this, including a lack of awareness and understanding about financial products and feeling that investing in the stock market is complicated and risky. The new service has been designed as an easy-to-use service to help break down some of these barriers and give people the confidence to make smarter financial decisions, to achieve their financial goals.”



The new direct investment service follows the launch by the bank of Financial Wings, an online personal finance hub offering guidance and advice to customers on making the most of their money.