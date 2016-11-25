 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
visit nextgenbanking.co.uk
» View all news Next story »

SOFE Berlin: Van der Kleij plots blockchain startup network

25 November 2016  |  8970 views  |  0 Eric Van der Kleij of Level39

Former Level39 head honcho Eric van der Kleij is seeking the support of financial heavyweights like Swift and big international banks for the creation of a global network of blockchain labs and accelerators for tech startups.

Speaking to delegates at Swift's Operations Forum Europe event in Berlin, Van der Kleij said the new initiative would seek to invest in 104 projects and startups each year. The ambition is to have five cities operational within three years, beginning with inaugural programmes in London and Zurich.

Van der Kleij's consultancy DV2C was most recently involved in mentoring startups and corporate partners for the Swiss Kickstart Accelerator, an initiative of DigitalSwitzerland which saw six of the 30 small firms selected walk away with engagements for proof-of-concept trials from the likes of UBS, Credit Suisse, Swisscom and Raiffeisen Switzerland

Van der Kleij will be looking to replicate this experience in the blockchain startup ecosystem and leverage his recent appointment as chairman of the advisory group and special adviser, fintech and blockchain for the UK Government's global entrepreneur programme.

During his speech, Van der Kleij lavished praise on Swift's involvement in the Hyperledger open source blockchain initiative and its own internal programmes to explore the application of distributed ledger technology for member banks, which are currently on show at SOFE.

Referring to his aspirations for the putative blockchain startup network, he said: "We hope that Swift will join us to create a new global centre of excellence for blockchain and distributed ledgers."
ChannelsBLOCKCHAINWHOLESALE BANKINGSTART UPS

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

SOFE Berlin: Social media and IoT providing a goldmine for hackers

SOFE Berlin: Social media and IoT providing a goldmine for hackers

24 November 2016  |  14195 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
SOFE Berlin: Swift unveils blockchain proof-of-concept

SOFE Berlin: Swift unveils blockchain proof-of-concept

24 November 2016  |  28581 views  |  2 comments | 42 tweets | 51 linkedin
SOFE Berlin: Cyber security and innovation take centre stage

SOFE Berlin: Cyber security and innovation take centre stage

23 November 2016  |  9773 views  |  0 comments | 1 tweets | 3 linkedin
Swiss banks pair up with Kickstart cohort

Swiss banks pair up with Kickstart cohort

04 November 2016  |  5709 views  |  0 comments | 6 tweets | 1 linkedin
Level39 seeks new head as Van der Kleij steps down

Level39 seeks new head as Van der Kleij steps down

01 October 2015  |  3371 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets
More news »

Related company news

Swift - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Visit capgemini.comFind out more

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10147 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8738 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8309 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8184 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6601 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Head of Sales, Buy-Side Operational Risk / Cyber Security (London, UK)

to 120K base, £300K ote, stock options
London, UK

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter