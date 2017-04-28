Login | Sign up |Help
28 April 2017
Odeabank's mobile security challenge

Turkey's Odeabank achieved all-round security for its mobile banking apps by using Vasco's Digipass for Apps software development kit.

Odeabank had to comply with rules issued by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency of Turkey, stating that two-factor authentication is mandatory for performing financial transactions via online banking.

The bank wanted to integrate the solution into the mobile banking application across iOS, Android & Windows8 with no friction for the end user. » Download the document now 240.2 kb (Chrome HTML Document)

