An SDK for combatting fraud at mobile banks

Jibun Bank, a Japanese mobile-oriented internet bank, turned to Vasco in an effort to enhance its countermeasures against online frauds such as man-in-the-browser attacks by strengthening its authentication process.
The case study describes how Jibun Bank natively integrated Vasoc's Digipass for Apps software development kit into its self-developed application to deliver smarter and more secure services without forcing customers to type in additional transaction details. » Download the document now 213.7 kb (Chrome HTML Document)