Webinar
Trusted Transactions: The Future of Risk-Based Authentication

When:

Tuesday 28th January 2025 15:00 GMT | 16:00 CET | 10:00 EST

Where:

Online

Watch this webinar, in association with Mastercard, to explore the importance of data quality and data sharing when risk decisioning across transactions.

 
  • How do the challenges and rewards of implementing risk-based authentication compare? Is the risk worth it?
  • What should be included in data-driven strategies for optimising payment transaction experiences?
  • How has PSD2 and 3DS laid the foundation for enhanced and standardised security for online credit and debit transactions?
  • In what ways should issuers and processers be educated in how machine learning and AI can help embed trust in the transaction lifecycle?

 

According to Juniper Research, the total cost of ecommerce fraud to merchants will exceed $48 billion globally this year. Of this startling figure, Europe is cited as comprising 26% of fraud by value. Against this fraud landscape—and in a world in which consumers expect increasingly seamless digital experiences—issuers are tasked with the difficult work of helping to create trust in transactions.

So, how can the European financial sector reduce fraud, increase approval rates, strike a balance with friction, and provide a better customer experience, all at the same time? While this may seem like it will require an upheaval of systems and processes, it is achievable. Risk-based authentication (RBA) is one such way that this can be supported, by applying varying levels of strictness to authentication processes based on the probability that an interaction is fraudulent.

Financial services players can leverage risk insights to enable issuers to progressively remove friction from the user experience. This means customers are protected by a relevant level of security that translates into minimal impact and a seamless experience—which results in increased trust throughout the transaction lifecycle.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, hosted in association with Mastercard, to join our panel of industry experts who will identify what should be included in data-driven strategies for optimising payment transaction experiences.

 

