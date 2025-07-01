Yonder launches debit cards

British credit card rewards startup Yonder has launched its first premium debit cards.
Editorial
The new Mastercard debit cards offer the same perks as Yonder's credit card: points earning, zero foreign exchange fees, curated local rewards and travel-friendly benefits.
The Yonder Free Debit earns one point per £1 spent with no monthly fee. The Yonder Full Debit earns four points per £1 spent, gets full access to all Yonder Experiences travel insurance worth £275 for £15 a month or £160 a year.
Founded by three Clearscore alumni and launched in 2022 with £20 million in startup funding, Yonder aims to tackle the problems expats with no credit history face when applying for a credit card in the UK.
The firm uses open banking data to build a more nuanced, personalised picture of its customers’ spending habits and suitability for credit and offers a suite of rewards-based offers to cardholders.
The firm says its members have spent more than £170 million, saving over £1.2 million in FX fees & redeeming £1.1 million in rewards.
Earlier this year, it secured a minority investment from NatWest, with the high street giant planning to collaborate with Yonder to bring their insights and approaches to customer experience, engagement, and reward to its 19 million-strong customer base.