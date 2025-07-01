Yonder launches debit cards

British credit card rewards startup Yonder has launched its first premium debit cards.

The new Mastercard debit cards offer the same perks as Yonder's credit card: points earning, zero foreign exchange fees, curated local rewards and travel-friendly benefits.



The Yonder Free Debit earns one point per £1 spent with no monthly fee. The Yonder Full Debit earns four points per £1 spent, gets full access to all Yonder Experiences travel insurance worth £275 for £15 a month or £160 a year.



Founded by three Clearscore alumni and launched in 2022 with £20 million in startup funding, Yonder aims to tackle the problems expats with no credit history face when applying for a credit card in the UK.



The firm uses open banking data to build a more nuanced, personalised picture of its customers’ spending habits and suitability for credit and offers a suite of rewards-based offers to cardholders.



The firm says its members have spent more than £170 million, saving over £1.2 million in FX fees & redeeming £1.1 million in rewards.



Earlier this year, it secured a minority investment from NatWest, with the high street giant planning to collaborate with Yonder to bring their insights and approaches to customer experience, engagement, and reward to its 19 million-strong customer base.