Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
Online webinar
See all Events »
Cloud and the future of efficiency

When:

Thursday 6th October 2021 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Where:

Online

Cloud and the future of efficiency

Register now

Register for our upcoming webinar with ACI Worldwide on Thursday 6th October at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how financial institutions improve how cloud is utilised.

Despite the leaps in progress, many banks are still struggling with digital transformation. While most financial institutions have accepted that the cloud will be of paramount importance in the future, they are left struggling and attempting to cope with legacy infrastructure and third-party processes, which can cause inefficiencies.

When technology isn’t working in a way that a financial institution expects, it can result in major lapses in efficiency and processing problems on a daily basis. Human resources are wasted trying to make technology work, especially when their efforts and expertise could be better utilised in other parts of the business.

By accelerating cloud processes, banks have the opportunity to make substantial, transformative changes within their culture and the talent that they attract, which benefits the business in its entirety. Reaching this point of greater overall efficiency through hiring strategies is the end goal that financial institutions should be striving for.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with ACI Worldwide to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

  • What inefficiencies are currently present in cloud systems of today?
  • How can financial institutions improve how cloud is utilised?
  • How can streamlining cloud processes indicate what talent is required within a bank?

Speakers include:

  • Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

 

Upcoming events
See all Events »
Webinar - Money mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Webinar - Money mules: Shifting from detection to prevention

Thursday 8th September 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with Nice Actimize on Thursday 8th September at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss who is responsible, or liable, or addressing the money mule challenge.

Webinar - Innovation jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Webinar - Innovation jumpstart: The culture reset and building partnerships

Tuesday 13th September 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with WSO2 on Tuesday 13th September at 15:00 BST, as industry experts discuss how should banks categorise and define the types of products they wish to enhance/build.

Webinar - P27: Achieve sustainability goals through payments infrastructure modernisation

Webinar - P27: Achieve sustainability goals through payments infrastructure modernisation

Tuesday 20th September 2022 15:00 BST | 16:00 CEST | 10:00 EDT

Register for our upcoming webinar with P27 and Equinix on Tuesday 20th September 2022 15:00 BST where we discuss the progress of the P27 launch and how modernising payments infrastructure can help achieve sustainability goals.