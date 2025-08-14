Bitpanda launches largest crypto offering in UK

European digital currency platform Bitpanda is now available in the UK, making over 600 cryptoassets available to investors.

After gaining approval by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in February 2025, the Bitpanda app has officially launched in the UK, making its full suite of offerings available to new users. The platform boasts all forms of cryptocurrency, including emerging coins, tokens, indices, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoin. With over 7 million users across Europe, Bitpanda aims to make cryptocurrency more curated, accessible, and secure for UK users.

Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda, commented: "The UK is a global financial hub, and home to investors who are financially literate and tech savvy. Demand for cryptoassets is rising rapidly, and we're here to meet it. We believe the UK will grow to be one of our largest markets for us in the next two years and our goal is simple: to be the best, most secure, and most complete way to invest in cryptoassets in the UK. Today's launch is just the beginning."

The platform is also launching Bitpanda Technology Solutions in the UK, it’s B2B infrastructure arm, that develops cryptoasset products with major partners such as Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale, Raiffeisen, and LBBW.

Bitpanda has also signed a global partnership with Arsenal FC, becoming the team’s official crypto trading partner.

Pantelis Kotopoulos, UK country director of Bitpanda, stated: "UK investors deserve a platform that matches their ambition and at Bitpanda we've built a platform that does exactly that. We're here to offer a real alternative - with more assets, a better and more intuitive user experience, and zero tolerance for shortcuts."