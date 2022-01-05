SWIFT Customer Security Control Framework: how to remain compliant in 2022

Register for our upcoming webinar with Eastnets on Thursday 17th February 2022 at 3pm, as industry experts discuss how to secure environments, limit access and respond to detected attacks.

In light of the increased number of cyberattacks on financial institutions utilising the SWIFT network, the financial messaging service provider launched the Customer Security Control Framework (CSCF), part of the Customer Security Programme (CSP).

This initiative aims to ensure that preventative defences against cyberattacks are updated and effective, mandating that banks attest their level of compliance on a regular basis.

Further, over time, this programme introduced changes to controls and adapted the framework to evolve alongside the cyber threat landscape, with the intention of progressively improving the overall growth of the control environment. In line with this, some elements have shifted from being advisory to mandatory.

For instance, to reduce attack surface and vulnerabilities, transaction business controls are set to become mandatory in 2022. However, many banks may not have plans in place or the tools inhouse to ensure compliance with this requirement – in time with the attestation deadline in December of next year.

Banks must take a proactive approach, instead of a reactive one. Therefore, artificial intelligence and more specifically, machine learning, to detect and prevent fraud is crucial. By deploying these technologies as a direct response to increasingly sophisticated cybercrime, millions of data points can be analysed in seconds and unique fraudulent behaviours, detected.

