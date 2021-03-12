Register for our latest webinar with Aerospike on Tuesday 25 May 2021 at 15:00 UK time as industry experts discuss how risk profiling can lead to revenue through personalised offerings.

Driven by lockdowns enforced because of Covid-19, a sea change in consumer behaviour has led to a substantial impact on the fraud threat landscape.

With significant numbers of staff working from home, the need for monitoring activity, educating employees about the increased threat of fraud and protecting customers is more important today than ever before.

Payment fraud has more than tripled since 2011 to $32 billion in 2020 and is expected to exceed $40 billion by 2027. For these reasons alone, companies should do all they can to ensure that they tightly manage their fraud losses.

In managing their fraud exposure, the most progressive companies should develop an understanding of their customer’s risk profiles, which will enable them to use this information in their analytics to significantly increase their business performance and better serve their customers.

Actionable insights derived from a customer’s fraud and risk profile analysis can optimise offers for customers and win their business.

Sign up for this Finextra webinar, in association with Aerospike, to join the panel of industry experts as they discuss the following areas:

The impact of Covid-19 on fraud

How financial institutions can adapt to customer behaviour

The need for algorithms, platforms and databases

Using risk profiles to combat fraud, segment audience and generate revenue

Speakers include:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]

- Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator] Stuart Tarmy - Global Director, Financial Services Industry Solutions, Aerospike

