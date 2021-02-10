NextGen Nordics Webinar - Changing Payments: P27, Europe and beyond

Join us for this Finextra webinar to hear from payments experts discuss changing payments: P27, Europe and beyond.

Project P27 has been in motion since late 2017 designing the operational model for the first-of-its-kind multicurrency real time clearing system across four Nordic countries.

Meanwhile, a plethora of other initiatives have been launched, to harmonise and support cross border mobile and digital payments, across Europe and globally.

With a cumulation of progressive efforts around the modernisation of payments, regulatory frameworks are being put in the spotlight and being advanced and adapted, but some of the exact challenges or compromises that lie ahead remain unknown. At this stage in the running, the so-called Layer 2 services are also ripe for discussion. What needs to happen for such services to become viable new products supporting trade and commerce in the pan-Nordic region?

Join Finextra and P27 for this webinar as we take a pulse on proceedings, finding out where attention is and should be focused for the whole P27 community as the effort gears up to go live, and discussing questions such as:

What are the biggest regulatory challenges as a new payments landscape takes shape?

What kind of Layer 2 services will come first and when will they be offered?

What is the roadmap to P27 going live from this point onwards?

