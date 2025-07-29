/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bailey and Reeves clash over Revolut banking licence - FT

The Bank of England governor has reportedly clashed with chancellor Rachel Reeves over efforts to accelerate Revolut's authorisation as a fully-licenced bank.

  2 Be the first to comment

Bailey and Reeves clash over Revolut banking licence - FT

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Revolut finally won approval for a banking licence last year, after a three-year wrangle with regulators. That approval triggered a 'mobilisation' stage during which time Revolut’s banking division can accept total deposits of just £50,000 while building out its controls and infrastructure.

At the time, it was thought that Revolut would be able to end the mobilisation period within 12 months, but that date came and went on 25 July, with no sign of further progress.

According to the Financial Times, Reeves pushed for a three-way meeting between Treasury officials, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and Revolut, to clear stumbling blocks towards the vendor exiting the mobilisation phase.

Citing 'people familiar with the matter', the paper says that Reeves wanted to see Revolut win full regulatory clearance as soon as possible, but her efforts to force the issue were thwarted by Bailey, who intervened to cancel the planned meeting. Bailey was motivated by the Bank's cherished reputation for independence from the ruling party in the UK.

The Treasury told the FT: “The chancellor and the governor have a strong and productive relationship and the government fully supports the operational independence of the Bank of England.” It declined to comment on the abortive Revolut meeting. The BoE and Revolut declined to comment.

Sponsored [New Report] Modern Payments Excellence: Exploring Diversification of Channels, Orchestration, and Regulation
 

Share

 
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Bank of England Revolut

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/retail

Revolut to seek $65 billion valuation in new funding round

/retail

Revolut to invest €1 billion in France and apply for banking licence

/regulation

Revolut links risky behaviour to staff bonuses

/retail

Revolut juggernaut steams ahead; reports $1.4 billion in profits for FY24

/regulation

Revolut fined €3.5 million by Lithuanian central bank for AML failings

/retail

Revolut staffs up and carries out testing ahead of UK banking switch

/retail

Revolut applies for banking licence in New Zealand

/regulation

Revolut scores UK trading licence

/regulation

Revolut finally wins UK banking licence

[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) ModelsFinextra Promoted[New Impact Study] Exploring the Rise of Originate-to-Distribute (OTD) Models

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept