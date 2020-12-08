Now available 'On-Demand': Sustainable Finance Live - Re-imagining Risk Modelling

Please register above to view the on-demand sessions that took place.

Sustainable Finance.Live, Re-imagining Risk Modelling, 8-9 December 2020.

The role of risk: Real-time forward-looking measurement of climate change and nature loss to address transitional and physical risk.

What are the issues and opportunities for risk management working with alternative data to inform credit decisions? How can these decisions be quantified against physical and transition risk?

This co-creation workshop details how alternative data from sources such as satellites and sensors can augment traditional risk systems, with real-time forward looking data to provide insights to the future of sustainable financing.

$47 trillion of capital has been pledged to sustainable finance and supporting outcomes aligned to sustainability and impact goals, such as the UN SDGs.

This huge volume of capital is only trickling from behind a dam created by uncertainty from lack of data, taxonomies, schemas, reporting and products, robust enough to satisfy the risk register of financial institutions. The result is a lack of confidence about viable options for investing in sustainable initiatives.

