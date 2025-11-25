/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

RTGS.global adds 23 currencies to cross-border payments network

Cross-border payments network RTGS.global has added 23 currencies to its platform, enabling instantaneous settlement between participating financial institutions vis a single API connection.

2 Likes 4 Be the first to comment

RTGS.global adds 23 currencies to cross-border payments network

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

An estimated $3tn to $5tn of daily payments continue to be exposed to Herstatt Risk, where one counterparty may fail to pay the other, creating delays, inefficiencies, and risks that have long hindered global money movement.

Seeking to overcome the challenges, the RTGS.global network acts as a messaging and orchestration layer, operating continuously and bypassing time zone cut-offs, correspondent chains and traditional business hour restrictions even in markets historically underserved by global banking infrastructure.

The latest expansion follows from a strategic collaboration with embedded B2B payments infrastructure as a service TranferMate. TransferMate enables institutions participating in RTGS.global to access a wide selection of major currencies and local domestic rails via a single integration with the RTGS.global API.

“Imagine the global flow of money as a vast network of highways,” says Marcus Treacher, executive chairman and CEO of RTGS.global. “For decades, much of the world’s cross-border payments have been stuck in traffic - delayed, circuitous, and risky. We’ve now built the motorway, complete with all the major intersections and rules, so any bank or payment company can move money quickly, safely, and reliably. This is proven in real-world use, ready for scale and brings a collective uplift for all players.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Financial Crime Outlook 2026: Key Trends Across AML, Fraud and KYC
2 Likes

Share

1
4
 
 
 

Related Company

RTGS Global

Channels

/retail banking /payments /wholesale banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

RTGS.global to pilot cross-border service with banks in Georgia and Tajikistan

/people

RTGS.global CEO Sissens steps down

/startups

RTGS.global unveils industry payments resilience solution

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] Banking on Stablecoins: Accelerating Cross-Border Payments in the US, UK and EuropeFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Banking on Stablecoins: Accelerating Cross-Border Payments in the US, UK and Europe

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept