Klarna unveils stablecoin

Klarna is launching a dollar-backed stablecoin on the new blockchain from Stripe and Paradigm.

4

Sweden's Klarna began life as a BNPL platform but has since positioned itself as a global digital bank and payments provider.



Now it is the latest player to predict that stablecoins could help upend the cross-border payments market that currently generates $120 billion in transaction fees annually.



KlarnaUSD is built on Open Issuance by Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure platform owned by Stripe. Open Issuance is designed to make it easy for firms to mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners.



The stablecoin will launch on the Tempo blockchain mainnet in 2026. Tempo is an independent company, incubated by Stripe, that is working on a payments-oriented L1.



“With 114 million customers and $112 billion in annual GMV, Klarna has the scale to change payments globally: with Klarna’s scale and Tempo’s infrastructure, we can challenge old networks and make payments faster and cheaper for everyone,” says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna.