Klarna unveils stablecoin

Klarna is launching a dollar-backed stablecoin on the new blockchain from Stripe and Paradigm.

Klarna unveils stablecoin

Sweden's Klarna began life as a BNPL platform but has since positioned itself as a global digital bank and payments provider.

Now it is the latest player to predict that stablecoins could help upend the cross-border payments market that currently generates $120 billion in transaction fees annually.

KlarnaUSD is built on Open Issuance by Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure platform owned by Stripe. Open Issuance is designed to make it easy for firms to mint and burn coins freely, and customize their reserves to manage the ratio between cash and treasuries and choose their preferred partners.

The stablecoin will launch on the Tempo blockchain mainnet in 2026. Tempo is an independent company, incubated by Stripe, that is working on a payments-oriented L1.

“With 114 million customers and $112 billion in annual GMV, Klarna has the scale to change payments globally: with Klarna’s scale and Tempo’s infrastructure, we can challenge old networks and make payments faster and cheaper for everyone,” says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO, Klarna.

A Finextra member 

To bear in mind, bying a stable coin from a provider is like depositing monies in a bank to a large extent outside regulation, without strict equity and liquidity requirements and lacking a regulated governance structure. Manage your holder risk by limiting your amount exposure and spend it rapidly e.g. for payment. Be sure to check the acceptance level bearing in mind your shopping habits and try out how and at what cost you can redeem back to "fiat", before starting any extensive use. Stable coins can strive to be new payment systems that will have to run in parallell with the existing systems for years to come in order to attract payers and payees. Existing systems have the market and revenue streams to protect while stable coins, like any challengers, need to be financed by the owners before any significant revenue can be earned. All this in price competition witrh the "incumbents". A question is: How many stable coin payment system does the market need? Regarding card payments we have two dominant commercial global systems, a number of smaller, niche card schemes and some domestic regulated schemes in heavily regulated / closed markets.  It took the "cards" market some +60 years to arrive at its present state and it will take some time also for stable coins to evidence their neccessity to the market in competition with existing payment systems and sort out the winning ones. 

