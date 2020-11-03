Register for our latest webinar with Onespan on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 at 15:00 BST as industry experts discuss the How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth.

This year has seen unprecedented opportunity for fraudsters to make hay with new vectors for attacks with so many people working and operating remotely.

An increase in phishing attacks, account takeover fraud and more has focused firms’ efforts to double down on security and pre-emptive measures, but it remains a stiff challenge to implement such measures without adding cumbersome friction into the mix, damaging the end user experience and taxing limited security resources and staff.

It’s become highly important to deploy agile solutions that are easy and fast to implement, and that can integrate with other security and risk management approaches that are being deployed within the organisation. Ideally, the customer would have a unified experience across all channels, and this is driving the need for one security platform that supports multiple use cases.

Not all organisations have the resources to implement multiple projects simultaneously, so it is important that all crucial objectives regarding anti-fraud measures and tightened security can integrate seamlessly, speaking to all customer issues in one holistic environment.

It is increasingly impossible for financial organisations to address all these points alone, especially while keeping one eye on the future and avoiding pitfalls from the past. Hence, it is increasingly important to find the right partners to work with to get the approach right and to find the very best technology for the requirements in question, while supporting the overarching goals of the business. The continuity of user experience needs to be tied very much to business growth.

Join this webinar from Finextra, in association with OneSpan, to hear experts discuss the following points and more:

What technologies can be deployed to mitigate more fraud while improving the user experience

How the right security platform can drive operational efficiency and drive down costs

How innovative partnerships can help meet aggressive growth goals

The importance of a holistic approach to security technology, fraud management, and user experience across digital channels

Speakers include:

Anna Milne - Senior Editor, Finextra (Moderator)

David Vergara - Sr. Director Product Marketing, OneSpan

Ben Goodman - SVP, Corporate and Business Development, ForgeRock

