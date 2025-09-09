Mastercard launches On-Demand Decisioning tool

Mastercard has moved to give financial institutions more control over authorisation decisions through the launch of the On-Demand Decisioning (ODD) tool.

ODD gives issuers the power to define decisioning criteria directly on the Mastercard network — helping to ensure transaction outcomes are aligned with the financial institution’s consumer experience strategy.



Powered by a fully customisable rules engine, ODD allows a financial institution to automate and enforce unique business logic and policies, delivering instant approvals and declines on its behalf.



“Security, flexibility, and reliability are table stakes for any digital experience,” says Laura Quevedo, EVP, fraud and decisioning solutions, Mastercard.



“It’s important that financial institutions can meet those needs. ODD is a great example of the ways we empower them to do just that with greater agility - it’s a game-changer for decisioning across the industry.”