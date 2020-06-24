EBAday Online Webinar - Real-time payments and their global implications

Leveraging the value of real-time payments for Financial Institutions in the Nordics and beyond.

Join the EBA and Finextra for a free, exclusive invitation-only webinar on Thursday, 10 September 2020. The forum will be exploring how financial institutions and their customers can benefit from the opportunities that real-time payments present globally.

Today, payment applications need to be “instant, open and everywhere”. Real-time payment platforms promise real innovation in the way consumers can push and request payments which are settled in real time. This removes friction, reduces cost, and provides complete transparency to the way money moves. European and regional platforms promise big benefits to banks, consumers, and merchants too. Moreover, they have the potential to simplify cross border payments – unlocking exciting new ways for consumers to pay for goods and services in their currency wherever they travel to in the region – paving the way for a truly cashless society.

In addition to the opportunities provided there are also challenges to the participating Banks and their ecosystem partners who need to update their infrastructure to handle the demands of running real time consumer applications.

These topics will be at the core of our guest speakers’ discussions and will offer food for thought for you and your peers.

Discussion points will include:

What is the current status of real-time payments and open banking initiatives in the Nordics and the rest of Europe?

How will banks adapt their infrastructure to deal with the technological and operational challenges presented by real-time payments?

How can the expectations of consumers and enterprises for consistent global delivery and experience with their payment applications be fulfilled?

How can open APIs be used to build value-added services for consumers and corporates in relation to real-time payments?

Can data sovereignty and cloud availability be harmonised on an even broader scale than today?

This series of online topical webcasts have been designed to keep the discussion around payment trends going in the lead up to EBAday 2020, which will now take place on 25-26 November.