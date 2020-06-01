Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Online webinar
Webinar - Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

When:

Tuesday 14 July 2020 at 15:30 BST / 16:30 CEST / 10:30 EDT

Where:

Online Webinar

Register now

Join Finextra with payments experts from ACI Worldwide and Microsoft to explore how banks can leverage the public cloud to modernize consumer payments.

While COVID-19 may have many banks reconsidering the necessity of public cloud adoption in the near term, it’s important to maintain a long-term focus on implementing public cloud solutions.

In this webinar, industry experts from Finextra, ACI Worldwide, and Microsoft explain:

  • How banks can leverage the public cloud to modernize consumer payments
  • Strategies to ensure successful migration
  • Why now is the perfect time to begin formulating a long-term cloud adoption strategy

 

Speakers: 

  • Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
  • Ciaran Chu – Head of Cloud, ACI Worldwide
  • Lu Zurawski – Senior Principal Product Manager, ACI Worldwide
  • Peter Hazou – Business Strategy Leader, Microsoft


> Register your place now

 
