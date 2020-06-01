Webinar - Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Join Finextra with payments experts from ACI Worldwide and Microsoft to explore how banks can leverage the public cloud to modernize consumer payments.
While COVID-19 may have many banks reconsidering the necessity of public cloud adoption in the near term, it’s important to maintain a long-term focus on implementing public cloud solutions.
In this webinar, industry experts from Finextra, ACI Worldwide, and Microsoft explain:
- How banks can leverage the public cloud to modernize consumer payments
- Strategies to ensure successful migration
- Why now is the perfect time to begin formulating a long-term cloud adoption strategy
Speakers:
- Gary Wright – Head of Research, Finextra [Moderator]
- Ciaran Chu – Head of Cloud, ACI Worldwide
- Lu Zurawski – Senior Principal Product Manager, ACI Worldwide
- Peter Hazou – Business Strategy Leader, Microsoft
