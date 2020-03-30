Prime Time for Real-Time Report: Highlights & What the Payment Trends Mean for Your Business

Join Finextra and payments experts from ACI Worldwide and Lipis Advisors, for an in-depth look at the new Prime Time for Real-Time global payments report.

In this webinar, we’ll surface key findings around the growth and future of real-time payments, including:

The five key indicators of real-time success

How value-added services will be key revenue drivers

Handling digital and alternative real-time payments

Plus much more!

The webinar will also feature a question and answer session from the panel

During this webinar, we will focus on discussing the findings of our new Prime Time for Real Time payments report, particularly how it relates to the trend for convergence of wholesale and retail banking.

We will also illustrate this with two live use case demonstrations for Request for Payment, both B2B and B2C scenarios. Lipis Advisors will close the webinar by providing feedback on the topic as well as insights on the expected impact of the current climate on payments.

There will be time for a Q&A session from the audience.

Speakers:

Gary Wright - Head of Research, Finextra

Head of Research, Finextra Leo Lipis - CEO, founder, Lipis Advisors

CEO, founder, Lipis Advisors Ruth Fornell - EVP, ACI On Premise Solution Portfolio, ACI Worldwide

EVP, ACI On Premise Solution Portfolio, ACI Worldwide Craig Ramsey - General Manager and Head of Real-Time Payments, ACI Worldwide