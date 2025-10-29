/cryptocurrency

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Western Union to launch stablecoin

More than 150 years after introducing its money transfer service, Western Union is launching its own stablecoin.

Set to launch in the first half of 2026, the firm's US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) will be built on Solana and issued by Anchorage Digital Bank.

Western Union will provide users with access to digital assets, and will enable the ability to send, receive, spend and hold USDPT.

The company is also launching a Digital Asset Network designed to bridge the digital and fiat worlds, enabling real world utility for digital assets.

Devin McGranahan, CEO, Western Union, says: "As we evolve into the digital assets space, Western Union’s USDPT will allow us to own the economics linked to stablecoins.

"Separately, we are excited to announce our Digital Asset Network, a solution for the last mile of the crypto journey by partnering with wallets and wallet providers to provide customers with seamless access to cash off-ramps for digital assets by leveraging our global network."

