/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Barclays to acquire lending startup for $800m

UK bank Barlcays is set to expand its presence in the US consumker banking market after agreeing a deaL to purchase US-based personal lending fintech BestEgg for $800m.

1 Like 1 Be the first to comment

Barclays to acquire lending startup for $800m

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

BestEgg was founded in 2013 and has gone on to faciliate more than $40bn in loans to more than two million customers. It currently services around $11bn in personal loans. 

According to Barlcays, it intends to maintain BestEgg's current business model and will retain a "small portion" of BestEgg's new lending flow on its balance sheet. 

The deal is expected to be completed by Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and Barlcays sale of its American Airlines co-brand credit card receivables.

 

Sponsored [Webinar] Navigating Banking Platform Modernisation: How to Fuse Reliability with Innovation
1 Like

Share

 
1
 
 
 

Related Company

Barclays Bank BestEgg

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /financial inclusion /start ups

Keywords

credit risk mergers and acquisitions

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[On-Demand Webinar] Winning Primacy with AI: Cognitive Banking at ScaleFinextra Promoted[On-Demand Webinar] Winning Primacy with AI: Cognitive Banking at Scale

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept