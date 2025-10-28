Barclays to acquire lending startup for $800m

UK bank Barlcays is set to expand its presence in the US consumker banking market after agreeing a deaL to purchase US-based personal lending fintech BestEgg for $800m.

BestEgg was founded in 2013 and has gone on to faciliate more than $40bn in loans to more than two million customers. It currently services around $11bn in personal loans.

According to Barlcays, it intends to maintain BestEgg's current business model and will retain a "small portion" of BestEgg's new lending flow on its balance sheet.

The deal is expected to be completed by Q2 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and Barlcays sale of its American Airlines co-brand credit card receivables.