How AI and robotics impact the treasurer

Paul Taylor, Global head of Corporate Sales for Global Transaction Services, Head of Sales, GTS, EMEA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, talks at Sibos 2017 about how technologies like AI have impacted the treasurer during the recent wave of new payments innovations, why treasurers are working more closely with the CFO team during M&As, and whether SEPA has achieved what it set out to do.