IFRS 17 not the end but the beginning

Louise Cooke, Managing Director, NEXONTIS Consulting | msg global solutions, and Robert Cummings, VP, Global Head of IBU Insurance at SAP, talk at the SAP Financial Services Forum about IFRS 17, the insurance industry’s readiness for the new accounting standard and opportunities to leverage the change to prepare for a greater focus on transparency in the future, and to bridge the gap between the accounting and actuarial functions.