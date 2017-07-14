Act now on instant payments

Erwin Kulk, Head of Services Development and Management, EBA Clearing, and Barry Kislingbury, Director, Solution Consulting, Immediate Payments, ACI Worldwide, discuss the importance of ubiquity for instant payments in Europe, the role of service providers in helping achieve reach and sharing their experiences of real-time payments implementations globally, the implications for banks of multiple instant payment systems in Europe and the reasons for banks not to wait to get real-time ready.