Login | Sign up |Help
14 July 2017
visit www.finastra.com
« All videos

Act now on instant payments

4 hours ago | 918 views | 0

Erwin Kulk, Head of Services Development and Management, EBA Clearing, and Barry Kislingbury, Director, Solution Consulting, Immediate Payments, ACI Worldwide, discuss the importance of ubiquity for instant payments in Europe, the role of service providers in helping achieve reach and sharing their experiences of real-time payments implementations globally, the implications for banks of multiple instant payment systems in Europe and the reasons for banks not to wait to get real-time ready.

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)
Log in to receive notifications when someone posts a comment

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
visit www.worldpaymentsreport.comJoin the webinarvisit www.fisglobal.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC and Barclays join EU project to test the use of digital IDs for cross-border bankingHSBC and Barclays join EU project to test...
11086 views comments | 37 tweets | 39 linkedin
BofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for DLT compatibilityBofE says Ripple PoC reinforces desire for...
9162 views comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
The perfect marriage of bank and fintechThe perfect marriage of bank and fintech
8829 views comments | 20 tweets | 6 linkedin
Debit cards overtake cash to become UK's top payment methodDebit cards overtake cash to become UK's t...
8382 views comments | 34 tweets | 56 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyHow technology can help community banks to...
6461 views 0 | 1 tweets

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter