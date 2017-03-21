Challenges in KYC and AML in 2017

Dominic Mac, Global Head of Business Development, KYC & Client Onboarding Solutions, Thomson Reuters, speaks about the biggest challenges facing the marketplace in KYC and AML this year and how the KYC managed solutions sector is evolving.
Indeed some very good points. I would like to take the argument furhter - if financial institutions are doing it, shouldnt retailers look at leveraging the KYC technology to know their customers better? Isn't managig fraud all about knowing your cusotmer,
when it comes down to it?...
Here are my thoughts the other day: http://news.retailrisk.com/news/kyc-authentification-fraud-management-tools-online-retailers/
