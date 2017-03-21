 
11 April 2017
Challenges in KYC and AML in 2017

21 March 2017 | 14294 views | 1

Dominic Mac, Global Head of Business Development, KYC & Client Onboarding Solutions, Thomson Reuters, speaks about the biggest challenges facing the marketplace in KYC and AML this year and how the KYC managed solutions sector is evolving.

Masha Cilliers
Masha Cilliers - Payment Options Ltd - London | 21 March, 2017, 11:28

Indeed some very good points. I would like to take the argument furhter - if financial institutions are doing it, shouldnt retailers look at leveraging the KYC technology to know their customers better?  Isn't managig fraud all about knowing your cusotmer, when it comes down to it?...

Here are my thoughts the other day: http://news.retailrisk.com/news/kyc-authentification-fraud-management-tools-online-retailers/

