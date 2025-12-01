Visa and AWS join forces on agentic commerce

Visa is bringing its Intelligence Commerce platform to AWS Marketplace in a move designed to make it easier for developers and enterprises to deploy agentic AI commerce options.

Unveiled earlier this year, Visa Intelligent Commerce is the payment giant's platform for helping AI to find and buy.



Now the technology is coming to the AWS Marketplace, offering users access to critical agentic payment tools like authentication, agentic tokenisation, data personalisation, and user intent capture.



AWS and Visa will also publish blueprints on the public Amazon Bedrock AgentCore repository designed for multi-network agentic retail shopping, travel booking, and payment reconciliation, enabling developers to create and connect complex workflows.



The firms are already working with various industry partners including Expedia Group, Intuit, lastminute.com, Eurostars Hotel Company, and others as part of the blueprint design and reviews.



The blueprints are designed for developers and others who want to accelerate the creation of agentic commerce workflows. Each blueprint is designed to work with the Visa Intelligent Commerce MCP Server and APIs, enabling secure, tokenised, and contextual payments.



Rubail Birwadker, SVP, global head of growth, Visa, says: “With AWS’s scalable cloud capabilities and Visa’s global payment network, Visa Intelligent Commerce enables AI agents to transact securely and contextually at scale—helping to unlock faster innovation for developers and better experiences for consumers and businesses worldwide.”



David Richardson, VP, AgentCore, AWS, adds: “Through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Visa’s secure agentic commerce APIs and MCP server in the AWS Marketplace, we are going to make it super simple for AWS customers to build and deploy agents and agent tools.”