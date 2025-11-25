BKN301 buys AI fintech Planky

Banking-as-a-Service startup BKN301 has topped up its recent Series B funding round with a £10 million credit facility and acquired AI-driven financial analytics and open banking specialist Planky.
Editorial
The credit facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock goes alongside an £18.6 million Series B from earlier this year.
BKN301 operates in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, offering core banking, payment processing, digital wallets, card issuing, API decoupling, cross-border services, open banking, AI and Gen AI, for integration with third-party systems.
The deal for UK-based Planky sees BKN301 gain a proprietary AI and data analytics engine that will be fully integrated into its digital banking architecture.
Planky’s machine learning models, specialised in real-time financial insights, behavioural scoring, and predictive analytics, will boost the intelligence and automation of BKN301’s platform, says the buyer.
Stiven Muccioli, CEO, BKN301, says: “With the growth financing and Planky’s AI capabilities, we’re accelerating toward our vision of a next-generation fintech infrastructure — one that’s intelligent, open, and designed to empower financial inclusion at scale across emerging markets.”