French crypto banking startup Deblock raises €30m

French crypto-banking startup Deblock has secured €30 million in a Series A funding round led by Speedinvest and joined by CommerzVentures and Latitude.

1

Founded by former Revolut and Ledger execs, Deblock combines everyday banking with on-chain self-custody wallets, giving users control over both euros and digital assets within a single account.



Authorised as an Electronic Money Institution and with a MiCA licence, the firm has built up a 300,000-strong customer base since launching in France in April 2024.



With the new funding in place, it now plans to expand across Europe, starting with Germany as its second core market.



“With a strong footprint in our home market France, Germany is the perfect starting point for our ambitious European expansion,” says Jean Meyer, Co-founder and CEO of Deblock.



“Our goal is to create a clear and secure way to use both euros and digital assets in everyday life - and these markets are critical to defining the future of on-chain banking in Europe.”