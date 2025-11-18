Ramp hits $32bn valuation on latest raise

Expense management startup Ramp has seen its valuation double to $32 billion in just six months off the back of a $300 million primary financing round and an employee tender offer.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The round is Ramp's third in half a year, following a $200 million June raise at a $16 billion valuation and a $500 million injection at a $22.5 billion valuation in July. Lightspeed Venture partners led the latest funding, with participation from a host of existing and new backers.
Founded in 2019 as a corporate card, Ramp has evolved into a comprehensive system of operations for finance teams. Last year, it launched procurement, travel and treasury product lines.
It now serves more than 50,000 companies and powers over $100 billion in annualised purchase volume across card transactions and bill payments. To date, the firm claims to has saved customers $10 billion and 27.5 million hours.
Recently, Ramp has made major AI plays: in July it released its first agent, Agents for Controllers, and has since added Agents for AP. In October, the AI made 26,146,619 decisions across over $10 billion in spend.
Eric Glyman, CEO, Ramp, says: "On average, companies that switch to Ramp spend 5% less and grow 12% faster - results that outpace nearly every benchmark. The most disciplined and fastest-growing teams choose Ramp because it helps them scale more efficiently. We are working hard to bring that advantage to every business."