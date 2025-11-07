Bancomat announces EUR-BANK stablecoin to combat European payments fragmentation

Italian payment network Bancomat announced its EUR-BANK stablecoin during the Salone dei Pagamenti event in Milan on Thursday.

0

The stablecoin will be designed to be used in cross-border payments, instant liquidity management, and secure tokenised savings such as government bonds.

Fabrizio Burlando, CEO of Bancomat, said: “Bancomat recognises the transformative impact of digital currencies. With the EUR-BANK project, we aim to build a system-wide stablecoin — secure, guaranteed, and fully pegged to the euro — distributed through banks to deliver greater efficiency and cost reduction across the financial ecosystem.”

Burlando emphasised that the timing of the stablecoin is critical, seeing the advances made in the US with digital currency and the need for Europe to drive adoption under MiCAR. He continued that European banks must overcome fragmentation where each bank issues its own tokens and seek to harmonise its payments landscape.

Calling the project a “coordinated effort – a system-wide stablecoin for all banks”, Burlando added that the stablecoin will be “the next major evolution of money”.

Bancomat has over 100 million users in 10 countries throughout Europe. The stablecoin was developed in collaboration with members of the European Payments Alliance (EuroPA) of which Bancomat is a founding member.

“Bancomat is ready to act as the system enabler, bringing together banks, regulators, and payment institutions under one shared digital framework,” Burlando concluded.