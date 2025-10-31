SavvyMoney scores $225m investment

SavvyMoney, a provider of financial wellness tech to banks, credit unions and fintechs, has secured a $225 million minority investment.

The investment was co-led by PSG and Canapi Ventures, with continued backing from Spectrum Equity.



SavvyMoney's platform combines real-time credit score insights, financial wellness tools, personalised offers, and an analytics platform, combined with a lending and deposit experience.



The firm has nearly doubled its institutional footprint to over 1500 partners since 2021 while expanding its digital banking capabilities through new product offerings.



Earlier this year, it acquired CreditSnap, which now powers intelligent loan origination, deposit, and account onboarding.



JB Orecchia, CEO, SavvyMoney, says: "We've spent years proving that community banks and credit unions can deliver value-driving financial wellness tools when they have the right partner.



"This partnership gives us the resources and expertise to build on our proven model and show what's possible when you put customer financial well-being and the financial institution's goals at the center of everything you do."