/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ubank expands passkeys to online banking

National Australia Bank's digital unit Ubank has become the country's first lender to offers customers the option to ditch passwords in favour of passkeys for both app and online banking.

  0 Be the first to comment

Ubank expands passkeys to online banking

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Ubank was the first Australian bank to introduce Passkeys, launching the feature in its app in August 2024. Since then, 90% of active app users have embraced Passkeys as their preferred login method, replacing traditional passwords and SMS codes with biometric and device-based authentication.

Now, customers who’ve registered a Passkey in the app can use it to log into online banking, making Ubank the first Australian bank to offer Passkeys across both mobile and online platforms.

Andrew Morrison, chief customer and digital officer, Ubank, says: “Passkeys offer a safe and simple login experience. By expanding this technology to online banking, we’re giving customers more choice and convenience, while strengthening protection against phishing and impersonation scams.”

Sponsored [Webinar] Growing Pains: Evolving Core Banking for an Age of AI
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

UBank

Channels

/retail banking /security

Keywords

biometrics mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] How the Financial Industry is Smarter with AI, but Safer with IdentityFinextra Promoted[Webinar] How the Financial Industry is Smarter with AI, but Safer with Identity

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept