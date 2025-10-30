Ubank expands passkeys to online banking

National Australia Bank's digital unit Ubank has become the country's first lender to offers customers the option to ditch passwords in favour of passkeys for both app and online banking.

0

Ubank was the first Australian bank to introduce Passkeys, launching the feature in its app in August 2024. Since then, 90% of active app users have embraced Passkeys as their preferred login method, replacing traditional passwords and SMS codes with biometric and device-based authentication.



Now, customers who’ve registered a Passkey in the app can use it to log into online banking, making Ubank the first Australian bank to offer Passkeys across both mobile and online platforms.



Andrew Morrison, chief customer and digital officer, Ubank, says: “Passkeys offer a safe and simple login experience. By expanding this technology to online banking, we’re giving customers more choice and convenience, while strengthening protection against phishing and impersonation scams.”