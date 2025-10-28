JPMorgan lets staff use AI to help write performance reviews

JPMorgan Chase is letting employees use the bank's in-house AI system to help them write year-end performance reviews, according to the Financial Times.

0

Staffers can use JPMorgan's LLMs to generate reviews based on their prompts, says the FT, noting that the bank's guidance states that AI should be a "starting point" and that employees are responsible for what they submit.



With more than 300,000 employees, JPMorgan is betting that the technology will help cut down the hours required to write the reviews.



The bank rolled out its version of ChatGPT, called LLM Suite, last year, onboarding 200,000 users within eight months.



In a recent interview with Bloomberg, CEO Jamie Dimon revealed that JPMorgan Chase invests $2 billion a year developing AI, with the technology already saving the bank about the same amount.