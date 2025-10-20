/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

UK watchdog clears Global Payments' $22.7bn Worldpay acquisition

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has cleared Global Payments' $22.7 billion deal to acquire Worldpay.

  0 Be the first to comment

UK watchdog clears Global Payments&#39; $22.7bn Worldpay acquisition

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Global Payments struck the blockbuster deal to buy Worldpay from GTRC and FIS while offloading its Issuer Solutions business to FIS for $13.5 billion in April.

After inviting comment on the proposed Worldpay acquisition in July, in September the CMA launched an inquiry which has now concluded.

A separate investigation into FIS's planned acquisition of the Global Payments’ Issuer Solutions business, Tsys, has yet to conclude.

On 10 October, the watchdog rejected the merger notice on the basis that it fails to provide the prescribed information and says it will restart its formal investigation once a complete merger notice has been provided.

Announcing the deal, Global Payments said that, on a combined basis, the company will serve more than six million customers and enable approximately 94 billion transactions and $3.7 trillion in volume across more than 175 countries.

Cameron Bready, CEO, Global Payments, said: "The acquisition of Worldpay and divestiture of Issuer Solutions further sharpen our strategic focus and simplify Global Payments as a pure play merchant solutions business with significantly expanded capabilities, extensive scale, greater market access and an enhanced financial profile."

Sponsored [Webinar] AI-Powered Banking Stacks: The Secret to Fraud Management
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Global Payments FIS Global Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Worldpay from FIS

Channels

/regulation & compliance /retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Financing & Delivering Resilient Infrastructure: Discover SustainableFinance.Live’s 2025 HackathonFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Financing & Delivering Resilient Infrastructure: Discover SustainableFinance.Live’s 2025 Hackathon

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept