HSBC and Juspay team on full-stack acquiring platform

HSBC has formed a partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay to launch an acquiring platform tailored to the needs of digital-first, global merchants.

The full-stack offering combines HSBC’s global network with Juspay’s infrastructure to consolidate the entire payment value chain into a single unified stack, enabling the bank to offer merchants an end-to-end acquiring experience.



Merchants will get access to multiple payment methods through a single provider, significant improvement in payment success rates, considerable cost savings, and industry-leading reliability, say the partners.



"This all-in-one solution removes the complexities of managing multiple payment methods for our clients, allowing them to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses,” says Lewis Sun, global head, domestic and emerging payments, HSBC.