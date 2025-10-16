/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

HSBC and Juspay team on full-stack acquiring platform

HSBC has formed a partnership with payment orchestration platform Juspay to launch an acquiring platform tailored to the needs of digital-first, global merchants.

  0 Be the first to comment

HSBC and Juspay team on full-stack acquiring platform

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The full-stack offering combines HSBC’s global network with Juspay’s infrastructure to consolidate the entire payment value chain into a single unified stack, enabling the bank to offer merchants an end-to-end acquiring experience.

Merchants will get access to multiple payment methods through a single provider, significant improvement in payment success rates, considerable cost savings, and industry-leading reliability, say the partners.

"This all-in-one solution removes the complexities of managing multiple payment methods for our clients, allowing them to focus their time and energy on growing their businesses,” says Lewis Sun, global head, domestic and emerging payments, HSBC.

Sponsored [New Survey Report] Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

HSBC Juspay

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

e-commerce

Comments: (0)

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

[Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & PrioritiesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] What’s Next in Wealth? Exploring European Trends & Priorities

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept