Coinbase invests in India's CoinDCX

Coinbase is targeting India and the Middle East after investing in Mumbai-based crypto exchange CoinDCX at a $2.45 billion post-money valuation.

The size of the investment was not disclosed but Coinbase has previously participated in several CoinDCX funding rounds.



Shan Aggarwal, chief business officer, Coinbase, notes: "With over 1.4 billion people, growing tech adoption, and over 100 million crypto owners, India and the Middle East are set to play a big role in the future of crypto."



CoinDCX has secured a sizable chunk of the market, with over 20 million users and $165 billion in annualised transaction volumes as of July.



Says CoinDCX: “This fresh capital helps us accelerate our vision and enables us to take bolder and more ambitious bets - strengthening our business across India and the UAE, entering new markets, launching new products in the broader web3 space."