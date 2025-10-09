/payments

Cross-border payments fintech Routefusion raises $26.5m

Routefusion, an Austin-based financial infrastructure provider that helps platforms and FIs embed cross-border payments and multi-currency account capabilities, has raised $26.5 million in Series A funding.

The round was led by PeakSpan Capital, with participation from Silverton Partners, bringing the company’s total funding to $40.7 million.

Routefusion's platform consolidates fragmented payment rails, currency conversion capabilities, and compliance requirements into a single API, giving clients the ability to integrate this complex stack directly into their offerings.

The firm operates this infrastructure end to end, including onboarding, compliance, and go-live support. Every integration is managed in-house, so platforms don’t need to build or manage fragmented infrastructure themselves.

The latest funding will be used to expand Routefusion's partner network, broaden its liquidity and compliance capabilities, and grow its product, engineering, and go-to-market teams.

Colton Seal, CEO, Routefusion, says: “Much like Visa transformed domestic commerce, Routefusion is unifying access to the global payments ecosystem. Our mission is to ensure that businesses, regardless of size or geography, can move money with the same speed, trust, and transparency as they operate locally.”

