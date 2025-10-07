Lloyds’ barcode cash paying-in app feature proves a hit

Lloyds says the barcode cash paying-in app feature it launched in August has already been used to pay in over £3 million at PayPoint high street locations.

To use the feature, customers go into the ‘Everyday’ area in their app and generate a barcode which can be used to pay in up to £300 per day in notes and coins at over 3000 PayPoint locations.



Lloyds is now also giving customers the option to use their debit card to deposit notes and coins.



With 99.5% of people living within a mile of a PayPoint store, the new feature is designed to give customers a new option in the face of dwindling branch networks.



In 2024, Lloyds revealed that it will be shutting down 292 branches in 2025, and earlier this year the Group announced the closure of 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax, and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May and next March.



Gabby Collins, payments director, Lloyds, says: "Whether it’s through our app, or with a card, customers can pay in notes and coin at thousands of local PayPoint locations. We’re making it easy for people to manage their money, whenever and wherever it works for them."