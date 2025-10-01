JPMorgan drops Nutmeg wealth management brand

JPMorgan Chase is killing off its Nutmeg digital wealth management brand in the UK and replacing it with JP Morgan Personal Investing.

0

From November, JP Morgan Personal Investing will be available via the Chase UK app and a standalone offering.



It will provide access to existing Nutmeg products and services such as pensions, Isas and managed investments, as well as new products including digital financial planning tools and dedicated relationship managers.



A DIY investment platform will also arrive in 2026, enabling users to buy and sell shares, bonds, funds and other assets.



JPMorgan acquired Nutmeg in 2021 in a deal rumoured at the time to be worth around £700 million. The platform has around 265,000 users and £8.5 billion worth of assets under management.



Mark O'Donovan, chief executive, international consumer banking, JPMorganChase, says: "Consumers in the UK are world-leading in adopting digital financial services, and today is an important next step in the evolution of our offering in the UK market, leveraging JPMorgan expertise and heritage to provide consumers with exceptional investment products and services."