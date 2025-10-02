Viamericas raises $113.6m for remittance network

US-based remittance and international money transfer firm Viamericas has raised $113.6 million in a funding round led by Old National Bank.

Bank of Oklahoma Financial, Axos Bank and US Bank joined the round for Viamericas, which has built up a network of 300,000 payout locations in 95 countries, with direct account deposits to more than 2,700 major banks and 107 mobile wallets worldwide.



The funding will be used to continue expanding this network of physical, agent-based locations and digital options.



Paul Dwyer, CEO, Viamericas, says: “With this strong demonstration of support from our bank partners we can now expand more rapidly to deliver the fast, safe and secure services that help people support their loved ones back home.”