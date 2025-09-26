Finextra & ACI Worldwide launch new global research on the next era of payments

Finextra Research has released its latest global survey report Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future?, revealing how organisations are aligning their payments strategies with market and regulatory demands, the challenges they face, and the technological and operational shifts shaping investment decisions.

The world of payments is entering a new era as 2030 approaches, with financial institutions worldwide undertaking digital transformation, investing heavily in new technologies. However, many are still constrained by legacy infrastructure in a landscape where speed, reliability, and resilience are non-negotiable.

Finextra Research, commissioned by ACI Worldwide, surveyed global senior industry executives in the summer of 2025, with expert commentary from The Clearing House, Deutsche Bank, and US Faster Payments Council, adding depth to the findings.

The research revealed a shifting payments ecosystem. Hybrid cloud strategies are set to shape payments functions over the next five years, 7% of institutions are fully cloud-based today, but one in four predict to achieve full adoption within five years. Instant payments are gaining momentum, led by Europe, while the US sees growing demand for 24/7 services, where over 40% of transactions occur outside of core banking hours. However, nearly half (46%) acknowledge work remains to scale digital payment readiness, underscoring the need for continued investment in a real-time, end-user driven payments ecosystem.

A2A payments are seen as the leading disruptors, driven by consumer demand for faster payments. 63% forecast annual growth above 10%, and more than 80% are actively upgrading or planning to upgrade their capabilities. Viewing compliance as a catalyst for long-term innovation is essential, yet nearly half (47%) treat regulatory pressures primarily as a box-ticking exercise rather than a strategic opportunity, risking falling behind in building the infrastructure essential for digital transformation.

Gary Wright, managing director, Finextra Research commented: “Payments transformation represents both a challenge and an opportunity for our members. This research confirms that while many organisations are actively modernising, progress must accelerate if they want to keep pace with the rapid growth of alternative payment methods they evidently expect over the next five years. The key question now is how quickly financial institutions can upgrade their capabilities to meet rising payment volumes and evolving consumer expectations. We are delighted to share the insights and priorities of our members through this survey report, with our sponsor, ACI Worldwide.”

The full Payments 2030: What’s shaping the future? survey report, featuring expert commentary, regional analysis, and strategic insights is available here.