/wholesale banking

News and resources on transaction banking, corporate banking and supply chain finance.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

SC Ventures and Fujitsu form quantum computing partnership

Standard Chartered Bank's SC Ventures unit is joining forces with Fujitsu to accelerate the development of quantum computing from the research stage to commercial use in financial services.

  0 Be the first to comment

SC Ventures and Fujitsu form quantum computing partnership

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The partners say that Project Quanta will integrate multiple software and hardware technologies on a single platform to provide clients with a means to rapidly explore, develop and integrate quantum computing and quantum-inspired applications.

It brings together Fujitsu’s expertise in quantum computing R&D with SC Ventures’ venture building prowess and insights into financial institutions to accelerate the development of quantum use cases, intellectual property, resources and value.

Fujitsu has been developing quantum computing capabilities through both software and hardware advancements. Based on the collaboration with Riken, it is currently developing a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer, scheduled to begin operation in fiscal 2026.

Apurv Suri, client engagement and partnership lead, SC Ventures, says: “The current quantum development industry is fragmented with some companies excelling at hardware integration while others are better at quantum algorithm building tools. By joining forces with Fujitsu, we want to unlock quantum resources and talent on one platform for corporates looking to scale their quantum capabilities.”

Stafford Bond, head, growth investments, Fujitsu Services, adds: “By combining our expertise in quantum technologies and integration with SC Ventures’ deep industry insight and venture building pedigree, we aim to accelerate the practical application of quantum technologies and unlock transformative value for businesses.”

While still a nascent technology, quantum computing is gaining traction in financial services, with major players investing seriously in development. Just this week, HSBC lauded the results of trials with IBM that tested the value of current quantum computers for algorithmic trading in the bond market.

Sponsored [Webinar] Consumer Lending's Future: When Embedded Finance meets Smarter Decisioning
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Fujitsu Services SC Ventures

Channels

/retail banking /wholesale banking /markets

Keywords

quantum computing

Comments: (0)

[Webinar] The Forgotten Middle: Seizing Opportunities to Drive SMEs’ Cross-Border GrowthFinextra Promoted[Webinar] The Forgotten Middle: Seizing Opportunities to Drive SMEs’ Cross-Border Growth

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept