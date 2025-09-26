SC Ventures and Fujitsu form quantum computing partnership

Standard Chartered Bank's SC Ventures unit is joining forces with Fujitsu to accelerate the development of quantum computing from the research stage to commercial use in financial services.

The partners say that Project Quanta will integrate multiple software and hardware technologies on a single platform to provide clients with a means to rapidly explore, develop and integrate quantum computing and quantum-inspired applications.



It brings together Fujitsu’s expertise in quantum computing R&D with SC Ventures’ venture building prowess and insights into financial institutions to accelerate the development of quantum use cases, intellectual property, resources and value.



Fujitsu has been developing quantum computing capabilities through both software and hardware advancements. Based on the collaboration with Riken, it is currently developing a 1,000-qubit superconducting quantum computer, scheduled to begin operation in fiscal 2026.



Apurv Suri, client engagement and partnership lead, SC Ventures, says: “The current quantum development industry is fragmented with some companies excelling at hardware integration while others are better at quantum algorithm building tools. By joining forces with Fujitsu, we want to unlock quantum resources and talent on one platform for corporates looking to scale their quantum capabilities.”



Stafford Bond, head, growth investments, Fujitsu Services, adds: “By combining our expertise in quantum technologies and integration with SC Ventures’ deep industry insight and venture building pedigree, we aim to accelerate the practical application of quantum technologies and unlock transformative value for businesses.”



While still a nascent technology, quantum computing is gaining traction in financial services, with major players investing seriously in development. Just this week, HSBC lauded the results of trials with IBM that tested the value of current quantum computers for algorithmic trading in the bond market.