Pleo moves into embedded finance

European spend management platform Pleo has worked with Mastercard to launch an embedded finance offering that helps businesses managing large networks of SMB customers to offer real-time financial intelligence via spend and cash management capabilities directly from their own platform.
Pleo Embedded lets partners offer their customers smart company cards, automated expenses, accounts payables, and real-time cash management as a fully white-labelled or co-branded offering.
It provides integrations with over 50 specialist software solutions in accounting and HRIS, while Mastercard acts as the main card scheme and a strategic partner.
Kunal Galav, VP, embedded finance, Pleo, says: "Imagine a world where every European SMB has a ‘digital CFO’ in their pocket.
"This isn’t a distant dream; it’s the new expectation. With Pleo Embedded, our partners can quickly give SMBs the capabilities to manage spend, cash flow, and growth more intelligently without reinventing the wheel - all while creating new value for their own business."