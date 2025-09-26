Sustainable.Finance Live 2025: Hackathon applications are open

Applications to participate in the Sustainable.Finance Live 2025 Hackathon are officially open.

The Hackathon will be taking place from 31 October to 11 November 2025, offering tech and business innovators the opportunity to confront obstacles in implementing resilience infrastructure and pitching solutions for financing, nature, and streamlining planning.

The Hackathon is designed to disrupt the industry, looking to bring practical applications and innovative technology to find real-world solutions to problems in nature and sustainable infrastructure. How can governments and institutions build resilience into infrastructure and finance the investments needed to combat climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss?

Supported by NayaOne, the Hackathon participants will be supplied with mentors, data, and plenty of resources, as well as prizes depending on performance. The best strategies will be brought to accelerators and incubators, kickstarting the plans into action.

More details on the Hackathon are available here.

Sustainable.Finance Live 2025 will be taking place in London on 4 November, bringing together leaders in climate, ESG, Civil engineering, planning and fintech to discuss strategies for implementing Resilient Infrastructure.

The agenda and speakers of the event have been announced, including experts from Ordnance Survey, PwC, Transport for London, Rebalance Earth, ClearBank, and more.

Register to attend Sustainable.Finance Live here.